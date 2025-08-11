Here's Why Dollar General (DG) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Dollar General (DG) was down 1.52% at $114.55. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The discount retailer's stock has climbed by 2.81% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 8.24% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.67 billion, indicating a 4.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $42.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.53% and +4.42%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Dollar General presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dollar General is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.16. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.1.

We can also see that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.85 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

