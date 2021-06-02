Here's Why Dogecoin Skyrocketed Today

Exchange listings can make or break a cryptocurrency -- and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will soon be available for trading on the most important exchange of all.

Beginning Thursday at noon EDT, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) will list several trading pairs for Dogecoin on its Pro trading platform, which is geared toward professional traders. Coinbase Pro account holders will be able to trade the popular cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Tether (CRYPTO: USDT). As a result of the announcement, Dogecoin was up 33% as of noon EDT today.

Dogecoin soared more than 30% on Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Dogecoin was created as a joke back in 2013. Yet it has since gained a legion of fans, including Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed "Dogefather." He has repeatedly voiced his support for the cryptocurrency on social media, and his comments have helped to boost investor interest in the token and drive its price sharply higher.

Exchanges have rushed to list Dogecoin to profit from its massive trading volumes. Yet it's important for investors to note that an exchange listing should not be viewed as a vote of confidence for a cryptocurrency. Exchanges generate trading fees whether a token's price rises or falls. And Dogecoin remains one of the more volatile cryptocurrencies in the market.

It should also be noted that Dogecoin is not yet available for trading on Coinbase.com or the company's consumer mobile apps. Though, if Dogecoin trading on Coinbase Pro proves popular, it's likely to be only a matter of time before Coinbase lists the cryptocurrency on all of its trading platforms.

