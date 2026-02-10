Here's Why Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Fell More Than Broader Market

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.19, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 5.09% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diversified Energy Company PLC will be of great interest to investors.

DEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.33% and +145.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.92% downward. Diversified Energy Company PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.84.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

