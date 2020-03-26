Here's Why Discover, Capital One, and American Express Are Soaring Again on Thursday

What happened

The stock market is rallying for a third consecutive day after the massive $2 trillion stimulus package was agreed upon by key leaders. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index were up by 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively.

Some financial service companies were having an especially strong day, particularly those in the credit card industry. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are among the strongest performers, up 14%, 14%, and 9% for the day.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

First, it's important to realize that all three of these companies are credit card lenders. Unlike with Visa and Mastercard, which are third-party payment processors, when you swipe your American Express card, Amex is loaning you the money for the purchase. Amex and Discover act as both payment processors and lenders, while Capital One is a large bank that happens to have one of the largest credit card lending operations in the market.

Simply put, the stimulus is likely to be very good news for any company in the business of lending money. Among other things, the stimulus provides immediate cash payments to most U.S. households, expands unemployment benefits, and suspends student loan payments for six months.

Now what

One of the biggest worries among bank investors since the coronavirus-fueled market crash started has been an uptick in loan defaults due to consumers having trouble paying their bills. To put it mildly, the financial security the stimulus will provide to the most vulnerable Americans should make any rise in loan delinquencies far milder than it otherwise would have been.

10 stocks we like better than American Express

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Express wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of American Express. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.