Here's Why Digital Turbine Stock Dropped 12% in May

Shares of mobile-advertising technology company Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) were down 12.3% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early in the month, the stock was actually down closer to 25% without any company-specific news. Therefore, chalk this monthly decline up to general market volatility. It started rebounding later in May upon announcing its acquisition of Fyber. And the rebound is continuing in June now that quarterly financial results are in.

Digital Turbine announced the completion of its acquisition of Fyber on May 25. Fyber is a fast-growing advertising-technology company on its own -- revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was up 179% year over year to approximately $104 million. But Digital Turbine is excited to acquire Fyber to go along with its recent acquisitions of AdColony and Appreciate because it increases its ability to service its market. Regarding these acquisitions, Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone said, "We believe that we now have all of the critical elements to fully establish Digital Turbine as a truly unique next-generation ad-tech ecosystem."

The market seems to like Digital Turbine's recent acquisitions. But it also liked the company's financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2021 released on June 1. For Q4, its revenue was up 142% year over year. And revenue for fiscal 2021 was almost $314 million, up 126% from fiscal 2020. Some of this increase is due to the acquisitions. But there's still quite a bit of organic growth, with Digital Turbine's own revenue more than doubling year over year in the most recent quarter.

Digital Turbine stock fell in early May due to market volatility. As we can see, developments for the business last month were positive. When a stock falls despite strong business performance, that can be a buying opportunity for investors. According to Digital Turbine's management, recent acquisitions have the company generating over $1 billion in revenue on an annualized basis and still growing at a fast pace. With a market capitalization only around $6.4 billion, this appears to be a reasonably priced stock now with May's pullback.

Digital Turbine stock has been one of the hottest stocks on the market over the past year and for good reason. But investors looking to buy today should assess the risks associated with an evolving mobile-advertising landscape due to changes implemented by mega-cap companies Apple and Alphabet's Google. Management is obviously optimistic it can capture a meaningful part of what it believes is a $300 billion opportunity, but some question whether these bigger players can cut Digital Turbine out of the equation. Time will tell.

