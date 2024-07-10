Here's Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ending at $39.42, denoting a +0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.35% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.46.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

