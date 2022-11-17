Here's Why DICK'S Sporting (DKS) is Poised for Q3 Earnings Beat

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is expected to register year-over-year sales and earnings declines when it releases third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, indicating a decline of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.24, which suggests a decrease of 29.8% from the year-ago reported number. However, the consensus mark has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.

Factors to Note

DICK’S Sporting has been gaining from strength in its core strategies as well as a favorable product mix. The company’s favorable product mix was a result of its shift to higher-margin categories, including the reduction of its exposure to the hunting business. It has been benefitting from the favorable shift in consumer behavior to a healthy lifestyle.



DKS has also been on track with its store initiatives. Its earlier launched DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands, and Going, Going, Gone! have been performing well. The two Golf Galaxy performance centers, featuring TrackMan and BioMech golf technologies, are likely to have acted as upsides. Progress on its store remodeling efforts is also expected to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company has been reeling under the adverse impacts of the ongoing macroeconomic environment, supply-chain conditions and the current geopolitical situation. DKS has been witnessing higher supply-chain-related costs and rising fixed occupancy costs. These downsides are likely to have dented the fiscal third-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for DICK’S Sporting this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DICK’S Sporting currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ROST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.36 billion, which suggests a decline of 4.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ earnings has moved up by a penny to 81 per share in the past seven days. However, the consensus estimate indicates a 25.7% decline from the $1.09 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for BURL’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 52 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests a 61.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which suggests a decline of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, which suggests 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.16 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter.



