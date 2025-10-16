Here's Why Devon Energy (DVN) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $32.03, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had lost 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Devon Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. On that day, Devon Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.14 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.67% and +6.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% lower. Devon Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Devon Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.85.

We can additionally observe that DVN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DVN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DVN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

