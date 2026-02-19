Here's Why Delta Air Lines (DAL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ended the recent trading session at $67.44, demonstrating a -5.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 3.13% lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 10.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.72, marking a 56.52% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.57 billion, indicating a 3.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.22 per share and revenue of $65.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.05% and +4.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.94.

It's also important to note that DAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.54.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

