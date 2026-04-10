Here's Why Dell Technologies (DELL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $177.80, moving -2.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider have appreciated by 21.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dell Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.17, indicating a 104.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.28 billion, showing a 50.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.82 per share and a revenue of $141.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.47% and +24.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. Right now, Dell Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Dell Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.73.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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