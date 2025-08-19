Here's Why Dell Technologies (DELL) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $135.20, marking a -2.12% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider witnessed a gain of 7.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.91%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.28, reflecting a 20.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.25 billion, up 16.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $104.26 billion, which would represent changes of +16.09% and +9.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Dell Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Dell Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.09.

Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.