Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Deckers (DECK) closed at $106.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.5%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's shares have seen a decrease of 13.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Deckers will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $983.39 million, indicating a 2.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% lower. Currently, Deckers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Deckers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.64 of its industry.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

