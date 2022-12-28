Here's Why DCP Midstream (DCP) is an Attractive Investment Bet

DCP Midstream, LP DCP has gained 40.5% in the year-to-date period compared with 9.7% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

The company, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Favoring the Stock?

DCP is one of the leading natural gas liquid producers and marketers in the United States. The partnership’s business model is designed to earn stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets being utilized by shippers and customers over a long period.

DCP’s massive network of 51,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. The midstream energy player’s 36 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. DCP recently acquired the James Lake natural gas gathering and processing assets, expanding its presence in the Permian Basin oil and gas fields.

The partnership’s ability to generate free cash flow from operations is impressive. In 2021, DCP generated $122 million of excess free cash flow, which is about 44% higher than the 2020 level. For the nine months ended Sept 30, 2022, DCP generated an excess free cash flow of $553 million, up 46% year over year. This reflects the firm’s tremendous strength in operations and makes it well-positioned to pay dividends, reduce debt and contribute to growth.

DCP Midstream is committed to returning capital to unitholders. It also increased its quarterly distribution by 10%. The midstream player is gaining from resilient earnings from its diversified portfolio, having low exposure to volatile commodity prices. The partnership strongly focuses on strengthening its balance sheet with the foremost priority of reducing debt load. In the third quarter, the partnership paid out more than $300 million in absolute debt.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is an oilfield service provider operating primarily in the Permian Basin over west Texas and New Mexico. PUMP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 38 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

PUMP is expected to see an earnings rise of 145.3% in 2022. As of Sept 30, ProPetro had $43.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total liquidity of $155 million. ProPetro’s balance sheet is debt-free, which provides a potential lifeline amid the difficult operating environment. The steep cutbacks to its capital budget further strengthen its financial position.

BP plc BP is a fully integrated energy company with a strong focus on renewable energy. BP’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.59 per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.94 per share.

BP is expected to see an earnings rise of 135% in 2022. Before reporting its December-quarter results, BP is willing to complete an additional $2.5 billion in share buybacks. BP boasted that this would make total declared share repurchases from 2022 surplus cash flow $8.5 billion.

Phillips 66 PSX is the leading player in each of its operations, including refining, chemicals and midstream, in terms of size, efficiency and strengths. PSX’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.46 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98.

PSX is expected to see an earnings rise of 242.6% in 2022. Phillips 66’s board of directors authorized a $5-billion increase to its stock repurchase program, bringing the total share repurchases authorized since 2012 to $20 billion. This reflects Phillips 66’s strong focus on returning capital to stockholders.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.