Here's Why Data Center Equipment Company Vertiv's Stock Fell in February

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares in data center infrastructure company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) declined by 18.7% in February. The decline is due to two interconnected factors. First, there was the general sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) and data center-related stocks, and second, Vertiv's fourth-quarter earnings report, released on Feb. 12, disappointed some investors. Here's the lowdown.

A sell-off in data center-related stocks

The news that Chinese start-up DeepSeek had released its AI model, which it believes is a fraction of the cost of U.S.-based models, sent shockwaves through the market. The fear is that the growth of DeepSeek's AI would lead to a negative revision in expectations for AI-driven data center spending.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

That's why any stock related to the investment theme took a hit, from power generators to chip designers to power equipment suppliers. Data center equipment companies like Vertiv also took a hit.

However, as Vertiv's Executive Chairman Dave Cote noted on theearnings call the sell-off "made no sense given that the news implying lower cost to compute, meaning more data, meaning more data centers, meaning more Vertiv was actually good, not negative."

In addition, if DeepSeek's solution increases the adoption of AI, it will contribute to the snowball effect of growing widespread use of AI -- a net positive for the data center equipment companies.

Disappointing orders

Cote also addressed the second issue, which turns out to be more stock-specific: namely, fourth-quarter order growth -- or rather, the lack of fourth-quarter order growth -- compared to the same period last year.

Vertiv's trailing-12-month orders rose a whopping 30%, and its backlog rose 30% at the end of 2024 compared to the end of 2023. However, as stated on the earnings release, "Fourth quarter orders [are] approximately flat relative to same quarter last year mainly influenced by timing of orders in EMEA."

During theearnings call Wall Street analysts zeroed in on the question of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) orders. CEO Giordano Albertazzi acknowledged that "there is clearly a movement to the right of some of the pipeline" regarding EMEA orders, putting it down to "regulatory, slower decision-making, all of the above at the same time."

The slowdown is probably related to new energy-efficiency regulations in effect in 2025 in connection with sustainability targets for data centers in the EU.

That said, if it's more a question of order delays (and possibly a natural retraction from a pull forward in 2024 ahead of the regulatory implementations) than of end demand, the orders will likely get filled at some point. Still, any bad near-term news will cause some investors to sell the stock, and that's why Vertiv declined in February.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $677,631!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.