Here's Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Darden Restaurants's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Darden Restaurants had US$929.7m in debt in February 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$993.9m in cash, leading to a US$64.2m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Darden Restaurants' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:DRI Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Darden Restaurants had liabilities of US$1.65b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.87b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$993.9m as well as receivables valued at US$37.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.49b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Darden Restaurants has a very large market capitalization of US$17.6b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Darden Restaurants also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Shareholders should be aware that Darden Restaurants's EBIT was down 81% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Darden Restaurants can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Darden Restaurants may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Darden Restaurants recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While Darden Restaurants does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$64.2m. The cherry on top was that in converted 91% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$258m. So we are not troubled with Darden Restaurants's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Darden Restaurants has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

