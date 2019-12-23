Here's Why Darden (DRI) Stock is Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI have fallen 5.2% following the company’s quarterly results on Dec 18. The decline can be primarily attributed to lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues. Further, the top line missed the consensus mark for the third straight quarter. However, the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth straight quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings came in at $1.12 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The bottom line also improved 21.7% year over year. Earnings were aided by the company’s relentless efforts to augment the basic operating factors of the business — food, service and ambiance.



Total sales of $2,056.4 million lagged the consensus mark of $2,058 million. However, sales improved 4.2% from the prior-year quarter driven by the addition of 37 net restaurants and a 2% increase in blended comps.



Sales by Segments



Darden reports business under four segments — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining that includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V's, and Other Business.



Sales at Olive Garden increased 2.6% year over year to $1,023.6 million. Comps grew 1.5% at the segment, lower than the prior-quarter’s comp growth of 2.2%. Traffic declined 1.2%. Pricing improved 2% and menu-mix increased 0.7%.



Sales at Fine Dining improved 5.5% to $154.8 million. Comps at The Capital Grille rose 1.8% compared with 1.5% growth in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Further, Eddie V's reported comps growth of 0.5%, lower than 1.2% improvement in the prior quarter.



Sales at Other Business grew 3.5% year over year to $430.7 million. However, comps at Seasons 52 fell 3.5% in the reported quarter compared with a comps decline of 4.2% in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Comps at Yard House inched up 0.7% compared with 1.9% decrease in the prior quarter. Meanwhile, comps slipped 3.4% at Bahama Breeze compared with a decline of 3.2% in the preceding quarter.



At LongHorn Steakhouse, sales advanced 8.4% to $447.3 million. Comps at the segment increased 6.7%, compared with comps growth of 2.6% in the year-ago quarter. Traffic improved 3.2%. Also, pricing and menu mix grew 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.



In the reported quarter, comps at Cheddar's decreased 1.2% compared with a 5.4% decline in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights & Net Income



In the fiscal second quarter, total operating costs and expenses increased 3.9% year over year to $1,896.2 million. The rise can be attributed to an overall increase in food and beverage costs, restaurant expenses, and labor costs.



Balance Sheet



Cash and cash equivalents as of Nov 24, 2019, totaled $157.3 million, down from $457.3 million as of May 26, 2019.



Inventories totaled $212.2 million at the end of the reported quarter. Long-term debt as of Nov 24, 2019, was $928.2 million, up from $927.7 million as of May 26, 2019.



During the fiscal second quarter, Darden repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock for roughly $136 million.



Fiscal 2020 Outlook



Darden reiterated fiscal 2020 outlook. The company continues to expect total revenue growth of 5.3-6.3% during the fiscal year. This will include the 2% positive synergy from the 53rd week. Comps are projected to increase 1-2%. Darden’s earnings per share are anticipated to be $6.30-$6.45.



Meanwhile, the company expects inflation to be up 2.5% in 2020. With an effective tax rate of 10-11%, total capital spending is expected to be $450-$500 million. Darden plans to open 50 gross and 44 net new restaurants in 2020.



