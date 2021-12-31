Here's Why Danaher (DHR) Is a Worthy Investment Pick for 2022

Danaher Corporation DHR manufactures and provides multiple lines of commercial, professional, consumer, and industrial products. It serves customers in food and beverage, microelectronics, medical, hospitals, and other end markets.



The company’s solid fundamentals and healthy growth opportunities have helped boost its shares by 47.9% in the past year. Also, upward revisions in earnings estimates support DHR’s attractiveness.



The Washington, DC-based company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock belongs to the Zacks Diversified Operations industry. The industry is in the top 40% (with a rank of 101) of more than 250 Zacks industries.



In the past year, the industry has rallied 10% and the S&P 500 has risen 28.6%.

What’s Making DHR an Attractive Investment Option for 2022?

Danaher delivered better-than-expected results in the first three quarters of 2021. Its earnings beat was 11.68% in the third quarter, with earnings per share of $2.39 surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14. Then again, the quarter’s bottom line increased 39% year over year, driven by sales growth and margin expansion.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.50, suggesting an increase of 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Several factors are favouring the growth prospects of Danaher for the fourth quarter of 2021 (slated to report on Jan 27, 2022) and 2022. Its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and building product quality, and a dedicated workforce are beneficial. Also, the pandemic-induced demand for products has been impressive in the past few quarters.The same is anticipated to increase sales by mid to high-single digits in the fourth quarter and above 10% in 2021.



Danaher anticipates core revenue to increase in low to mid-teens percentage in the fourth quarter of 2021 and expand >20% in 2021. The Life Sciences segment is expected to gain from healthy demand for bioprocessing products, and efforts to improve production capabilities. Then again, the Diagnostics segment is likely to benefit from a rise in demand for testing volumes (non-COVID) and molecular testing. Solid demand for equipment and ahealthy consumable business will favor the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment.



Solid shareholder-friendly policies and benefits from acquired assets also add to Danaher’s attractiveness. In 2021, Danaher added Vanrx Pharmasystems, Swift Biosciences, and Aldevron to its portfolio. Cytiva’s — the operating company formed after Danaher acquired General Electric Company’s GE BioPharma business in March 2020 — contribution to sales is anticipated to be in the low-single digits in the year.



However, supply-chain restrictions, high costs and expenses, high debts, and woes related to international operations are problematic.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Danaher’s earnings per share is pegged at $9.85 for 2021 and $10.13 for 2022, suggesting year-over-year growth of 56.1% and 2.8%, respectively. The consensus estimate for both 2021 and 2022 marks a 0.5% increase from the 60-day-ago figures.

