Here's Why D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does D.R. Horton Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, D.R. Horton had US$5.41b of debt, up from US$4.30b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$3.13b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.28b.

NYSE:DHI Debt to Equity History January 26th 2022

A Look At D.R. Horton's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that D.R. Horton had liabilities of US$3.97b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.83b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.13b in cash and US$263.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.41b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given D.R. Horton has a humongous market capitalization of US$31.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

D.R. Horton's net debt is only 0.42 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 1k times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that D.R. Horton has boosted its EBIT by 83%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine D.R. Horton's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, D.R. Horton reported free cash flow worth 20% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

Happily, D.R. Horton's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like D.R. Horton is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with D.R. Horton (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

