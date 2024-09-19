Here's Why CyberArk (CYBR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $271.23, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has dropped by 4.8% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.45, reflecting a 7.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $233.9 million, showing a 22.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $939.08 million, which would represent changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CyberArk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CyberArk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 116.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.96.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

