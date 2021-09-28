Here's Why CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CVS Health's Debt?

As you can see below, CVS Health had US$59.4b of debt at June 2021, down from US$70.7b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$10.1b in cash leading to net debt of about US$49.2b.

How Strong Is CVS Health's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CVS Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CVS Health had liabilities of US$59.3b due within a year, and liabilities of US$98.3b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$10.1b in cash and US$24.2b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$123.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$113.1b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

CVS Health has net debt to EBITDA of 2.8 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.9 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.8. Unfortunately, CVS Health saw its EBIT slide 5.5% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CVS Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, CVS Health recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

CVS Health's level of total liabilities and EBIT growth rate definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. It's also worth noting that CVS Health is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that CVS Health is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with CVS Health .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

