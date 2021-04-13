Here's Why CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Can Afford Some Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CVD Equipment's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 CVD Equipment had US$13.8m of debt, an increase on US$12.1m, over one year. However, it also had US$7.70m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.10m.

How Healthy Is CVD Equipment's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CVV Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CVD Equipment had liabilities of US$3.70m due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$7.70m in cash and US$2.26m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.85m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since CVD Equipment has a market capitalization of US$30.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is CVD Equipment's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year CVD Equipment had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 14%, to US$17m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While CVD Equipment's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$4.2m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$2.7m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CVD Equipment (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

