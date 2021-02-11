Here's Why Curiositystream Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Curiositystream (NASDAQ: CURI), a streaming service for educational video content, popped on Thursday, after its founder and chairman increased his ownership stake in the company. As of 10 a.m. EST, the stock was up 14%.

So what

According to yesterday's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), chairman John Hendricks bought 74,000 shares of Curiositystream stock. This increased his directly held position by 9%. He now owns almost 900,000 shares directly and over 20 million shares indirectly through Hendricks Factual Media LLC.

Image source: Getty Images.

To many investors, this is a very bullish signal. After all, if an insider is buying stock, it could mean the business is doing very well. However, investors would do well to keep this buy in context. Hendricks was able to acquire his 74,000 new shares at $13.50 by exercising an option. Considering Curiositystream stock trades well above $13.50, it could just be a smart financial move on his part.

Now what

The point is, we don't always know all the motivations for an insider to buy or sell stock in their own companies, so these things should always be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it's always encouraging when the people running the company are in the same boat as common shareholders. Hendricks owns over 10% of Curiositystream, and that's good. It doesn't necessarily mean this growth stock will be a long-term winner; it simply means he shares much of the same financial incentive as shareholders going forward.

10 stocks we like better than CuriosityStream Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CuriosityStream Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.