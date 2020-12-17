Here's Why Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock is a Solid Pick Now

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is poised well to gain from surge in global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. The company’s focus on capacity extension and acquisitions to capitalize on this demand is commendable. Crown Holdings is focused on disciplined pricing, cost control and capital allocation.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let's delve deeper into the factors that make Crown Holdings stock a compelling investment option at the moment.

Price Performance: The stock has gained 48.4% over the past six months, compared with the industry’s growth of 32.1%.

Earnings Surprise History: The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.7%.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Holdings’ trailing 12-month ROE of 34% reinforces its growth potential. The company’s ROE is higher than the industry’s ROE of 33%, highlighting its efficiency in utilizing shareholder funds.



Upbeat Estimate Revision Activity: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter and 2020 earnings moved north by 12% and 10%, respectively, over the past 60 days. The same for 2021 has moved up 11% over the past 60 days.



Positive Growth Projections: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ongoing-year’s earnings per share is currently pegged at $5.71, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.7% from the prior year. The same for 2021 stands at $6.37, suggesting an improvement of 11.5% from the prior-year period.



The stock has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.

Other Growth Drivers

With its many inherent benefits, including being infinitely recyclable, the beverage can is increasingly becoming the preferred package for marketers and consumers globally. Developing markets such as Mexico and Brazil have experienced higher growth rates owing to rising per capita income and the consequent increase in beverage consumption. While the economies in Europe and North America are more mature, there are still growth opportunities aided by beverages, such as energy drinks, teas, juices, sparkling water and craft beer, and an increased preference for cans over certain other forms of beverage packaging. Crown Holdings is anticipated to gain from this global trend.



Crown Holdings continues to implement several beverage-can capacity-expansion projects in a bid to meet surging beverage-can demand. Further, strategic acquisitions in geographic areas and product lines will also continue to aid the company in tapping this demand.

