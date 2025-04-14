Here's Why CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) reached $378.66, with a +0.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.64%.

The the stock of cloud-based security company has risen by 6.83% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.11%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.1 billion, showing a 19.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.40 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, signifying shifts of -13.49% and +20.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 37.65% lower within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 111.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 58.38.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 5.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Security industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.06.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

