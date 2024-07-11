Here's Why CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Fell More Than Broader Market

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $370.43, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.

The cloud-based security company's stock has dropped by 3.34% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 33.78% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $960.11 million, showing a 31.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.99 per share and a revenue of $4 billion, signifying shifts of +29.13% and +30.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.87% decrease. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 93.83. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.49 for its industry.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.