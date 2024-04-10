Here's Why Crocs' (CROX) Stock Is a Lucrative Investment Bet

Crocs, Inc. CROX appears well-poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. The company has been gaining from solid consumer demand across the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, backed by effective pricing actions. It is seeing strength in clogs, sandals and personalization for a while.



In fourth-quarter 2023, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 15th consecutive time. Buoyed by such upsides, this current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has gained 48% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.5% growth.

Let’s Delve Deep

Crocs has been witnessing a decline in inbound freight costs, which have been contributing to gross margins for quite some time now. Also, favorable ocean freight rates, the absence of air freight and lower promotional activity in the Crocs brand have been acting as tailwinds. In fourth-quarter 2023, adjusted gross profit rose 6.1% year over year, while adjusted gross margin expanded 240 basis points (bps) to 55.7%, owing to gains from lower freight costs across both brands.



Each of clogs, sandals and personalization categories grew double digits during 2023. In the same period, the HEYDUDE brand delivered revenues of nearly $950 million and more than $200 million in operating income. The company’s Jibbitz business has also been doing well for quite some time now. This business increased 17% to more than $0.25 billion, accounting for roughly 9% of the total mix in 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Management continues to view personalization as a mega-consumer trend, with the opportunity of expanding the Jibbitz penetration in 2024 via better wholesale execution, deeper international penetration and advanced speed to market capabilities.



Crocs had earlier outlined its long-term strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable growth. It had then expected to generate revenues of more than $5 billion by 2026, representing compounded annual growth rate of more than 17%.



It anticipated attaining the revenue target driven by strong digital sales, improved market share for sandals, growth in Asia, and innovative product and marketing. Management expects four times revenue growth in sandals by 2026. The company targets at least 50% of total revenues to come from digital channels by the end of 2026. Driven by strong revenue growth, it forecasts improved profitability and cash flows through 2026.



To wrap up, Crocs seems to be an attractive investment bet given all the aforementioned positives. In addition, analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $4.1 billion and $12.38, suggesting growth of 3.9% and 2.9% from the year-ago levels, respectively. The consensus mark for 2025 sales and EPS is currently pegged at $4.3 billion and $13.54, respectively, indicating growth of 4.9% and 9.3% from the prior-year actuals, respectively. A VGM Score of A further demonstrates strength.

Eye These Solid Picks Too

Some other top-ranked companies are Ralph Lauren RL, Royal Caribbean RCL and lululemon athletica LULU.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.7% and 22.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates increases of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.9% and 10.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.

