Here's Why Crocs (CROX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Crocs (CROX) ended the recent trading session at $123.36, demonstrating a -1.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Shares of the footwear company have depreciated by 2.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.46% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crocs in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.25, marking a 13.79% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $881.41 million, indicating a 0.31% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.39 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, signifying shifts of +2.99% and +4.04%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Crocs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.16 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

