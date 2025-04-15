Here's Why Crocs (CROX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Crocs (CROX) closed at $89.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 12.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.51, signifying a 16.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $909.58 million, down 3.1% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $13.03 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion, indicating changes of -1.06% and +1.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower. Crocs presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.35.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.