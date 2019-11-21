Here's Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of 1:53 p.m. EST, after the company announced the pricing of a public stock offering. The gene-editing pioneer said it will offer up to 4.89 million shares at $64.50 apiece, which would generate gross proceeds of up to $315 million.

The company is wisely taking advantage of a soaring stock price to bolster its cash position, which stood at a whopping $629.7 million at the end of September. Earlier this week, CRISPR Therapeutics and its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced promising data from the first two individuals dosed with CTX001. That news sent shares roaring higher, but the company has a number of programs it wants to advance in clinical trials.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

CRISPR Therapeutics is exploring many applications for its gene-editing technology. For instance, CTX001 attempts to engineer cells in bone marrow such that the resulting red blood cells generated can function properly and relieve individuals suffering from sickle cell disease or beta thalassemia.

The company is also developing a wholly owned immuno-oncology pipeline. Led by CTX110, these therapies will engineer CAR-T cells to better target certain receptors on cancer cells while also stripping away the genetic markers of the donor, potentially allowing T-cell-based immunotherapies to be manufactured from a single cell line rather than strictly matched from donor to patient.

CRISPR Therapeutics is also working with ViaCyte to engineer stem cells to potentially treat type 1 diabetes, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on a range of additional programs spanning cystic fibrosis to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and with Bayer on a range of programs in eye diseases, autoimmune disorders, and hemophilia.

Come to think of it, CRISPR and Bayer recently changed the operating structure of their joint venture, Casebia Therapeutics, with CRISPR Therapeutics retaining more control. The financial details weren't disclosed, but the parties said that a transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. That could be the most specific use of cash on the horizon.

Now what

Even after taking today's tumble into account, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics are up 112% since the beginning of the year. Given a pipeline that is (or soon will be) buzzing with activity, it makes sense for the pharma stock to bolster its cash position.

10 stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CRISPR Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Maxx Chatsko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.