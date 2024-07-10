Here's Why CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ending at $55.56, denoting a +0.96% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.68% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.37, marking a 39.8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.39 million, indicating an 88.02% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.51 per share and a revenue of $89.43 million, demonstrating changes of -184.02% and -75.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, CRISPR Therapeutics AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.