Here's Why CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Fell More Than Broader Market

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ended the recent trading session at $51.19, demonstrating a -1.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

The stock of company has risen by 24.63% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.54, showcasing a 3.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.89 million, up 1032.88% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.54 per share and revenue of $39.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.65% and +7.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

