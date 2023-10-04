Here's Why Crawford (CRD.A) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Crawford (CRD.A) closed at $9.19, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies witnessed a loss of 11.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 7.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crawford in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $332 million, indicating a 12.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CRD.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.86% and +9.66%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crawford. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Crawford currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Crawford is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.58 of its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.