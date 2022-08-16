Here's Why CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is CRA International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that CRA International's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note CRA International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.7% to US$569m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:CRAI Earnings and Revenue History August 16th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of CRA International's forecast profits?

Are CRA International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. CRA International followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 4.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does CRA International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that CRA International has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in CRA International's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Now, you could try to make up your mind on CRA International by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although CRA International certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

