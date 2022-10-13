Here's Why Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Covenant Logistics Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Covenant Logistics Group has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Covenant Logistics Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that Covenant Logistics Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 7.4%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Covenant Logistics Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Covenant Logistics Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Covenant Logistics Group will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 41% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$183m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Covenant Logistics Group To Your Watchlist?

Covenant Logistics Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Covenant Logistics Group for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Covenant Logistics Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

