Here's Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $16.86, moving -3.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.86 billion, up 3.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $37.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -375% and +9.01%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 94.12% downward. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.