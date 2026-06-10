Here's Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) was down 4.97% at $15.12. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.98%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.06% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.14, marking a 800% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.93 billion, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $37.75 billion, indicating changes of -241.67% and +9.31%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.