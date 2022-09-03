Here's Why Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Coterra Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Coterra Energy Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertakinginvestment research Shareholders will be happy to know that Coterra Energy's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Coterra Energy is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 29.0 percentage points to 53%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:CTRA Earnings and Revenue History September 3rd 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Coterra Energy.

Are Coterra Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Coterra Energy, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$453m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Coterra Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Coterra Energy has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Coterra Energy's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Coterra Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

Although Coterra Energy certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

