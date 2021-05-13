Here's Why CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does CoStar Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 CoStar Group had US$987.0m of debt, an increase on US$745.0m, over one year. However, it does have US$3.69b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.70b.

How Strong Is CoStar Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CSGP Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CoStar Group had liabilities of US$290.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.20b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.69b and US$109.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$2.31b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that CoStar Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that CoStar Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, CoStar Group saw its EBIT drop by 9.1% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CoStar Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While CoStar Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, CoStar Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that CoStar Group has net cash of US$2.70b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 107% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$267m. So is CoStar Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CoStar Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

