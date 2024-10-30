Here's Why Costamare (CMRE) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Costamare (CMRE) standing at $13.21, reflecting a -1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Shares of the shipping company witnessed a loss of 13.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Costamare will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 39.13% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $434.13 million, reflecting an 8.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.75% and +22.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.88% downward. Costamare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Costamare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.57.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.