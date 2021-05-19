Here's Why Corning (GLW) is a Promising Pick for Investors

Shares of Corning Incorporated GLW have returned 101% in the past year compared with 61.5% growth of the industry. Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.







The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 7.1% upward over the past 30 days.

Growth Drivers

Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science. The company’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive and life sciences.



The company is focused on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. It expects strong demand and positive momentum across its businesses to continue through 2021.



Corning is well positioned to benefit from the strength of its products. It continues to advance important growth initiatives across its five Market-Access Platforms. Also, it is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns.



In the Specialty Materials segment, Corning continues to benefit from robust demand for premium cover materials and the growing importance of semiconductor-related optical glasses.



In Optical Communications, the company is seeing an accelerated pace of data center builds, network capacity expansion and fiber-to-the-home projects. Display Technologies’ performance is likely to be driven by growth in glass volume.



Improving markets and more Corning content will aid the Environmental Technologies unit. Further, the Life Sciences business is likely to benefit from strong demand for bioproduction products and diagnostic-related consumables.



Corning has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a strong foothold in its served markets. So, it is rational to believe that the stock has more upside left.

Other Key Choices

