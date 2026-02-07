Here's Why CoreWeave Stock Plunged but Then Recovered This Week

Key Points

Big tech shocked investors with 2026 AI capital spending plans.

Friday's recovery came after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang chimed in.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

It was a volatile week for the stock markets, especially in the tech sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were especially in focus. Shares of AI infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) had plunged as much as 20% before a sharp rebound on Friday.

CoreWeave stock ended the week down just 3.4%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are trying to decide whether all the spending on AI is good or bad for names like CoreWeave.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AI bubble or boom?

First, it was Alphabet, and then Amazon. Both tech giants made surprising 2026 AI capital-spending announcements alongside their earnings releases. All told, the five largest hyperscalers now have guided investors to expect at least $600 billion in AI capital spending this year.

That should be great for CoreWeave, theoretically. But investors began to feel it meant there really is a bubble in AI spending. Some investors panicked, causing the early week sell-off. The fear is that returns on that massive spending may fail to materialize, causing a crash that could significantly alter the investing thesis.

A sharp rebound on Friday reversed some of those losses, however, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang chimed in. During an interview with CNBC, Huang called the capex spending appropriate and believes it is sustainable. He added, "The reason for that is because all of these companies' cash flows are going to start rising."

That confidence spread throughout the markets and helped CoreWeave's stock bounce back from earlier in the week.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.