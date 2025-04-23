Here's Why Core & Main (CNM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Core & Main (CNM) closed the latest trading day at $50.43, indicating a +1.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.67% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.5%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's stock has climbed by 0.34% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Core & Main in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Core & Main is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, up 5.25% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $7.71 billion, indicating changes of +14.08% and +3.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Core & Main presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Core & Main is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.8.

Also, we should mention that CNM has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.