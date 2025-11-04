Here's Why Copa Holdings (CPA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $123.88, demonstrating a -1.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 3.88% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Copa Holdings to post earnings of $4.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $916.15 million, up 7.19% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.52 per share and a revenue of $3.61 billion, indicating changes of +13.46% and +4.71%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.73.

Also, we should mention that CPA has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

