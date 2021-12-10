Here's Why Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Container Store Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Container Store Group had debt of US$166.1m at the end of October 2021, a reduction from US$244.8m over a year. However, it does have US$23.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$143.0m.

How Healthy Is Container Store Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TCS Debt to Equity History December 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Container Store Group had liabilities of US$227.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$501.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$23.1m in cash and US$31.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$673.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$569.8m, we think shareholders really should watch Container Store Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt sitting at just 0.84 times EBITDA, Container Store Group is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.9 times the interest expense over the last year. Even more impressive was the fact that Container Store Group grew its EBIT by 126% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Container Store Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Container Store Group recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis Container Store Group's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. To be specific, it seems about as good at staying on top of its total liabilities as wet socks are at keeping your feet warm. Considering this range of data points, we think Container Store Group is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Container Store Group that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

