Here's Why Construction Partners (ROAD) is Soaring Recently

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is gaining of late. The stock rose 12.6% over the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 1.8% growth.



This civil infrastructure company has been riding high on the back of solid demand for infrastructure services throughout end markets in both private and public sectors. Consistent execution of its business model and margin-related growth strategies are added positives.



Its earnings estimate for fiscal 2023 has been upwardly revised to 84 cents from 70 cents over the past 60 days, suggesting that customer sentiments toward Construction Partners are moving in the right direction. The upwardly revised estimate reflects 104.9% growth year over year on 19.4% higher revenues.



The company’s earnings have surpassed the consensus estimate in four of the five trailing quarters.



Impressively, ROAD has a long-term earnings growth rate of 48.4% and a VGM Score of A, making us confident in its inherent strength.



Let’s find out the fueling factors supporting this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.



Solid Public Infrastructural Spending

The company and its peers are expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments. The U.S. administration’s endeavor to rebuild the nation’s deteriorating roads and bridges and fund new climate resilience and broadband initiatives is expected to aid industry players.



Meanwhile, the company’s business prospects are highly correlated with the U.S. housing market conditions and the R&R activity. Solid momentum in the R&R markets and improving residential construction markets are expected to drive growth. Builders are now cautiously optimistic for 2023 as the lack of existing inventory is shifting demand to the new home market, thereby driving the demand for company products in the industry.

Strong Growth Opportunities

Construction Partners’ organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the attractive Southeastern U.S. road construction/repair market are expected to help the company generate higher revenues. Revenues grew 11% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Excluding the impact of approximately $10 million of additional revenues from higher state liquid asphalt price index reimbursements in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, revenues rose 14% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 50% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 350 bps from last year.



Growth was fueled by strong operational performance and effective project execution throughout the markets served via effectively utilizing hot mix asphalt plants and equipment and continued strong demand for infrastructure services throughout the end markets served in both the private and public sectors.



Project backlog was $1.59 billion at Jun 30, 2023 compared with $1.33 billion at Jun 30, 2022 and $1.52 billion at Mar 31, 2023.

Robust Acquisition Moves

Construction Partners has been bolstering inorganic growth and market expansion over the last few quarters. On Aug 1, ROAD announced that it acquired a hot-mix asphalt plant in Myrtle Beach, SC, from C.R. Jackson, Inc. It has also established a new greenfield hot-mix asphalt plant and market in Waycross, Georgia. On May 1, the company acquired the Huntsville, AL, operations of Southern Site Contractors, LLC.



Construction Partners’ organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the attractive Southeastern U.S. road construction/repair market are expected to help the company generate higher revenues.

Upbeat View

Given its solid top-line revenue performance in the third quarter, a solid backlog and a strong project demand environment, ROAD expects revenues to be in the range of $1.535-$1.555 billion compared with $1.30 billion reported in fiscal 2022. Net income is now anticipated in the range of $41-$46 million, almost double from $21.4 million generated in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $161-$169 million, up from $111.2 million reported a year ago.

