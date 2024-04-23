Here's Why Consolidated Water (CWCO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Consolidated Water (CWCO) standing at $24.81, reflecting a +1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.59%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's stock has dropped by 18.46% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 50% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.65 million, up 17.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $141.14 million, demonstrating changes of -33.16% and -21.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% higher. Consolidated Water presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.2 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Water Supply industry stood at 2.62 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

