Here's Why Consolidated Water (CWCO) Fell More Than Broader Market

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $34.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.12% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.9%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a gain of 3.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 1.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 10, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 22.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $32.8 million, showing a 1.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $133.33 million, which would represent changes of +0.89% and -0.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Consolidated Water is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.93 for its industry.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

