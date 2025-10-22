Here's Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $170.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

The data-management software company's stock has dropped by 8.81% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2025. On that day, Commvault Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.25%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $273.48 million, indicating a 17.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, indicating changes of +13.42% and +16.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Commvault Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.81, which means Commvault Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

