Here's Why Comfort Systems Soared More Than 23% in April and Is Set to Be a Winner in Trump's Presidency

Shares in Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) soared by 23.3% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes as the company's first-quarter earnings allayed fears that its growth was set to slow and leave its valuation exposed.

A winner under Biden

Comfort Systems is a mechanical and electrical contractor. Slightly more than three-quarters of its revenue comes from the mechanical side (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, piping, controls, etc.) and the rest from electrical (installation and servicing of electrical systems).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The following chart explains its booming share price (up an incredible 1,250%). As you can see below, it's been boomtown for U.S. investment in manufacturing and nonresidential construction spending, driven by a combination of a recovery from the pandemic, infrastructure spending, the CHIPS Act, and torrid growth in spending on data centers to support artificial intelligence (AI) application growth.

Comfort Systems provides comfort

The fear was that this burgeoning growth would start to slow in 2025. However, the company's first-quarter earnings, released in late April, helped dispel this notion, not least as the company reported a backlog of $6.9 billion at the end of the quarter compared to almost $6 billion at the end of 2024.

Moreover, Comfort continues to see strength in technology spending (including data centers and semiconductor fabrication plants), rising 30% compared to the same period last year -- it now comprises 37% of total revenue.

Discussing its end markets on theearnings call CFO William George said about data center capital spending, "There is no sign of a letup in demand for electricians, pipe fitters, and plumbers to help build data centers and, frankly, lots of other things."

It's a reassuring commentary, given that there were concerns that the AI/data center investing theme may run into trouble due to a potential slowdown in spending.

A winner under Trump

The company's backlog continues to grow, and Wall Street expects another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2025. Moreover, there's a long-term growth opportunity coming from the potential reshoring of manufacturing to the U.S., either via new construction or expansions to existing facilities. While Comfort is obviously not immune to a possible economic slowdown caused by trade conflict reducing capital spending on facilities, it looks like a likely winner if President Donald Trump succeeds in revitalizing the U.S. industrial base.

Should you invest $1,000 in Comfort Systems Usa right now?

Before you buy stock in Comfort Systems Usa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Comfort Systems Usa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,685!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $701,781!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 164% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems Usa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.