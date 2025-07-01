Here's Why Comfort Systems (FIX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed at $521.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has climbed by 12.39% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 3.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Comfort Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.68, reflecting a 25.13% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.95 billion, up 7.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.28 per share and revenue of $7.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.05% and +9.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Comfort Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Comfort Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.1, which means Comfort Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

